NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

James Jones: After posting a career-high four sacks in Pittsburgh's win over Cleveland this past Monday night, T.J. Watt needs 1.5 sacks to break Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5. Watt does it, but I'll do you one better: He posts anew career high of FIVE sacks in Week 18. This gives him a career total of 76, putting him past his brother, J.J. Watt (74.5), for the second-most sacks in a player's first five seasons in NFL history, trailing only Hall of Famer Reggie White (81).