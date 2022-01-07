Bold Predictions

NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed

Published: Jan 07, 2022 at 10:38 AM

Throughout the 2021 NFL season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 18 schedule).

James Jones: After posting a career-high four sacks in Pittsburgh's win over Cleveland this past Monday night, T.J. Watt needs 1.5 sacks to break Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's single-season record of 22.5. Watt does it, but I'll do you one better: He posts anew career high of FIVE sacks in Week 18. This gives him a career total of 76, putting him past his brother, J.J. Watt (74.5), for the second-most sacks in a player's first five seasons in NFL history, trailing only Hall of Famer Reggie White (81).

Related Links

Marc Ross: The Texans upset the heavily favored Titans back in Week 11. Houston completes the season sweep to crush Tennessee's hopes of locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, as the Chiefs leapfrog the Titans after a win in Denver. Ryan Tannehill has averaged just 153 passing yards per game over the last five outings, and that won't be enough Sunday.

David Carr: Rams coach Sean McVay expects Cam Akers to play "in some form or fashion" against the 49ers, which will represent the running back's first action of the season following his July Achilles tear. (Thank goodness for the 17-game campaign, right?!) In his season debut, Akers scores a touchdown.

Joe Thomas: With key defensive players Patrick Surtain and Ronald Darby ruled out for Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs cruise to a road victory against the Broncos' third-ranked scoring defense. Patrick Mahomes throws for 350 yards and three TDs on Saturday to give the Chiefs a chance at claiming the AFC's top seed, Sunday's results pending.

Full NFL Week 18 schedule

Saturday, January 8

Sunday, January 9

Related Content

news

NFL Week 17 bold predictions: Ravens snap Rams' win streak; Kyler Murray puts on a show in Dallas

Will the Ravens snap their four-game skid vs. the Rams? Can Kyler Murray get the Cardinals back on track in Dallas? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 15 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor-led Colts pummel Pats; Aaron Rodgers shreds Ravens

Will the Colts snap the Patriots' seven-game win streak? Can the Bengals bounce back? Is Aaron Rodgers about to pull away in the MVP race? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 14 bold predictions: Cowboys' defense forces turnover bonanza; Rob Gronkowski goes off

Will the Micah Parsons-led Cowboys defense overwhelm Washington? Can Joe Mixon run over the 49ers? Is Rob Gronkowski about to go off against the Bills? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Mark Andrews leads Ravens over Steelers; Lions get first win!

Can Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews spark the Ravens' struggling offense? Will the Lions finally get their first win of the season? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 12 bold predictions: Jonathan Taylor outgains Tom Brady; Rams receivers burn Packers

Will Tom Brady or Jonathan Taylor make a bigger splash in the MVP race? Which rookie wide receiver is poised to put on a show in a rivalry game? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 11 bold predictions: Cam Newton posts five TD passes; Cowboys-Chiefs tops 100 points!

Is Cam Newton about to put on an epic show in his first home game back with the Panthers? What kind of crazy fireworks should we expect from Cowboys-Chiefs? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: 49ers shock Rams; Russell Wilson knocks off Packers in Lambeau

Will the struggling 49ers get their season back on track by knocking off the loaded Rams? Can Russell Wilson jump-start a Seahawks playoff push with a win in Green Bay? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Jordan Love leads Packers to win over Chiefs; Aaron Donald posts 5 sacks

How will Jordan Love fare in his first career start? What should we expect from Aaron Donald against the Titans? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys

Can Jameis Winston exact revenge on the Tom Brady-led Bucs? Who'll win the Justin Jefferson-Trevon Diggs matchup? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak

Will Jameis Winston take full advantage of Seattle's ghastly defense? Do the Eagles finally find their run game? Can the Bengals stop Lamar Jackson? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW