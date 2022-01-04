Around the NFL

Rams coach Sean McVay expects Cam Akers (Achilles) to play 'in some form or fashion' vs. 49ers

Published: Jan 04, 2022 at 09:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is in line to make his season debut in Week 18.

During his weekly show, coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers is set to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after tearing his Achilles in July.

"I think you let him go. You know, he did a great job these last couple weeks," he said on The Coach McVay Show. "To say that he's not ready, I don't know that I'd be accurate. I think that he's ready. I think he probably would've been ready to go last week. But we're operating with the expectation and anticipation that Cam Akers is going to make his Rams debut in the [2021] season after Achilles surgery this week. I think he's got a chance to be able to contribute. And this is a pretty cool story."

Akers, who was in line for a significant role in his second season, shredded his Achilles while working out over the summer. Under most circumstances, the running back wouldn't have touched the field after such an injury. But L.A. activated him from injured reserve on Dec. 25, opening a window for his return.

McVay underscored that while it's a "cool story," it's happened because of how Akers has battled rehab.

"Most importantly, it's because he's earned the right to come out and help us as a team," the coach said. "What a great reflection of his mental toughness. The way he attacked the rehab. ... Cam deserves a lot of credit."

McVay briefly flirted with Akers returning last week before admitting that Week 18 or the playoffs would make more sense.

Now the coach is firmly stating he expects Akers to dip his toe in the waters Sunday in a game against the Niners -- who the Rams were blown out by in Week 10.

Playing Akers in the season finale gives L.A. a chance to see how explosive he is coming off the injury. If he's slowed, the Rams know they'll lean on ﻿Sony Michel﻿ come the postseason. But if Akers is miraculously back to his former self, McVay just got a starting-caliber running back with fresh legs in January.

"This is a special guy who's a special player," McVay said. "And having him back will definitely give us a boost. What that workload looks like and how it works, I can't answer that quite yet. But I do expect him to contribute in some form or fashion on Sunday against the Niners."

Related Content

news

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday and will induct its seven newest members on June 18, 2022.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

Playoff-clinching scenarios within the AFC and NFC ahead of the final week of the 2021 regular season.
news

Jerry Jones says Cowboys intend to play starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles: 'We plan to play to win'

Of all the Week 18 outcomes that can impact NFC playoff seedings, very few of them would allow the Cowboys to improve their current standing as the No. 4 seed. Nevertheless, the club has no intention of resting starters ahead of the first round of the playoffs when they close the regular season Saturday against the Eagles.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 'It wouldn't seem right to' break records in 17-game season

Mark ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ down alongside those in favor of breaking down records according to the number of games played. The Rams' star receiver has the chance to break big records in Week 18 against the 49ers, but said Monday he thinks any he sets should come with an asterisk.
news

Washington Football Team to unveil new name and logo Feb. 2

The Washington Football Team announced it'll announce its new team name Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright did rule out two potential names -- Wolves and RedWolves -- citing trademarks held by other teams.
news

Baker Mayfield says he'll undergo shoulder surgery; QB undecided on whether he'll play in Week 18

Baker Mayfield has battled injury all season, and the Browns QB finally admitted surgery is coming. Following Monday night's 26-14 loss to the Steelers, Mayfield said he plans to undergo surgery on the torn labrum in his shoulder, but a timetable has yet to be determined.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt closes in on sack record, but doesn't care about stats: 'Just trying to be a game-wrecker'

After sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield four times on Monday night, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks on the season, one behind Michael Strahan's record 22.5 set in 2001.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger goes out a winner at Heinz Field: 'This is the best place to play'

Awash in memories, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was able to walk away from Heinz Field a winner, kneel out a victory and take a victory lap following his Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-14 triumph over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Steelers' win over Browns on Monday night

Though Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield commanded the spotlight, it was a hard-hitting, defensive affair in which the T.J. Watt-led Steelers prevailed over the Browns on "Monday Night Football."
news

Mike Zimmer on job status with Vikings: 'Not for me to judge'

When asked Monday if he had an argument to make as to why he was the right man to be the Vikings head coach beyond this season, Mike Zimmer offered a short retort, making it known the decision wasn't up to him. 
news

Week 17 Monday inactives: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW