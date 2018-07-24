NFL Twitter Reacts to Todd Gurley's contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams sent shockwaves through the sports world on Tuesday by signing RB Todd Gurley to a 4-year, $60M extension with $45 million in guarantees. The 23-year-old All-Pro is the highest-paid RB in the NFL, and his new deal is bound to shift the RB market.
NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Gurley on his new deal and hint that they're due for new contracts too. NFL analysts weighed on why the Rams RB is deserving of such a big extension. Of course there were jokes, too. Plenty of jokes. See what Le'Veon Bell, Alvin Kamara, and more members of #NFLTwitter had to say about Gurley's big payday.
NFL Network Reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala
Free Agent CB Damian Swann
Bleacher Report
NFL Analyst Adam Rank
ESPN Personality Stephen A. Smith
This reactions roundup would not be complete without seeing what Gurley had to say: