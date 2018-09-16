NFL Twitter reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's postgame look

"If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good." -Deion Luywnn Sanders.
Ryan Fitzpatrick lived by the first two parts of that mantra in Sunday's Eagles vs. Bucs game. The Bucs QB is hoping to live by the "if you play good, they pay good" part of it next offseason when he'll be a free agent. Fitzpatrick's play has been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2018 season thus far -- it's honestly a toss up between his hot start and Patrick Mahomes', but I give the vet the edge. The 35-year-old QB completed 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards and four TDs in the Bucs' 27-21 victory. After the game, people were talking about Fitzpatrick's postgame look just as much -- if not more -- than his MVP-esque play.
Fitzpatrick actually didn't go and buy the Migos jewelry starter kit, the jewels belong to Bucs WR DeSean Jackson. Fitzpatrick and D-Jack connected on an electrifying 75-yard TD in the first quarter.
Although the 'fit wasn't really Fitzpatrick's, it still got #NFLTwitter buzzing. Here's what people had to say about his play and look:
The Athletic reporter Greg Auman
The Postgame editor Jeff Eisenband
Fox 35 Anchor Adam Shadoff
ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine
The Checkdown
ESPN radio host T-Bob Hebert
NFL fan Abel Perez
Author Jon Acuff
The Ringer
Former NFL DE Corey Wootton