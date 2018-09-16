NFL Twitter reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick's postgame look

Ryan Fitzpatrick lived by the first two parts of that mantra in Sunday's Eagles vs. Bucs game. The Bucs QB is hoping to live by the "if you play good, they pay good" part of it next offseason when he'll be a free agent. Fitzpatrick's play has been arguably the biggest surprise of the 2018 season thus far -- it's honestly a toss up between his hot start and Patrick Mahomes', but I give the vet the edge. The 35-year-old QB completed 27 of 33 passes for 402 yards and four TDs in the Bucs' 27-21 victory. After the game, people were talking about Fitzpatrick's postgame look just as much -- if not more -- than his MVP-esque play.