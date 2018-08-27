NFL Twitter reacts to OBJ becoming highest-paid WR

The Giants sent shockwaves through the sports world on Monday by signing Odell Beckham Jr. to a five-year, $95 million contract extension with $65 million in total guarantees. The deal makes the 25-year-old the highest-paid WR in the NFL.
NFL players went to Twitter to congratulate Beckham on his deal. See what Jalen Ramsey, Jarvis Landry, Michael Thomas and other players had to say about OBJ's big payday.
