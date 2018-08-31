NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald's contract extension

A month ago, the Rams signed their All-Pro RB Todd Gurley to a record-breaking contract extension. The team has paid a slew of veterans and newcomers this offseason. On Friday morning, they signed the crown jewel of their defense -- reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Rams and the 27-year-old DE agreed to a six-year, $135 million extension.
Speculation over Donald's future with the team has been the big story of the offseason. So, once the four-time Pro Bowler signed, Twitter went nuts. From Jared Goff to Jalen Ramsey, see what players had to say about Donald's colossal contract extension.
