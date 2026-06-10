New season of 'NFL Top 100' premieres June 22 on X

The new season of NFL Top 100 -- the acclaimed player-voted countdown series from NFL Films and X -- premieres Monday, June 22 exclusively on X.

Produced by NFL Films, the X Original Series features short form episodes revealing the league's top players as voted on exclusively by current NFL players. Episodes debut weekdays on X beginning June 22 and running through Friday, Sept. 4, and will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL owned-and-operated social media.

For players ranked No. 100-11, each weekday episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

This marks the 16th consecutive year that current NFL players have voted to determine the top 100. Like last year's edition of the series, NFL Top 100 embraces a short-form, digital-first format designed for today's fans -- blending NFL Films' signature storytelling with exclusive footage, commentary and a social-native viewing experience.

"After an incredibly successful first season, we're excited to welcome NFL Top 100 back to X for Season Two," said Mitchell Smith, global head of content partnerships at X. "The player-voted countdown generated tremendous viewership and engagement last year, proving once again that X is the premier destination for premium sports content. Every ranking, reaction and debate happens in real-time on X, making it the perfect place for NFL fans to experience NFL Top 100."

"We are excited for another season of NFL Top 100 and to continue to bring the ultimate peer-ranked countdown to NFL fans on X," said Adam Ryan, supervising producer at NFL Films. "Every year, the players' list provides big surprises, and this year is no exception."