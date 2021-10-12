NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL this Tuesday:
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will miss the remainder of the 2021 season following toe surgery, dealing a major blow to an 0-5 team that has struggled offensively.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of Ragnow's pending procedure Tuesday. The 2020 Pro Bowler should be fully healthy for 2022, Rapoport added.
Ragnow suffered a turf toe injury in a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears and was placed on the injured reserve list last week. The Lions' offensive line has been playing short-handed at offensive tackle as well, minus injured starter Taylor Decker.
Ragnow signed a new contract in May that made him the NFL's highest-paid center, coming off earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020. The deal extended the Lions' 2018 first-round pick through 2026.
Injuries/COVID-19
- With a Thursday Night Football date with the Eagles on the horizon, questions about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's injured right thumb will linger until game day. According to team reporter Carmen Vitali, Brady said that the thumb is a little sore but he expects to be fine for Week 6. Rapoport reported Monday that the injury shouldn't hamper Brady.
- The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will have shoulder surgery Wednesday and be placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter, per coach Mike Tomlin. Rapoport reported Monday that JuJu will miss the remainder of the season.
- New Orleans Saints kicker Cody Parkey, who injured his groin pre-game on Sunday, is going on injured reserve, Rapoport reported. Parkey signed with the team on Oct. 6.
Roster signings
- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Kerrith Whyte, offensive lineman Jared Hocker, and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Jacksonville Jaguars released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, running back Wendell Smallwood, and receiver Devin Smith from the practice squad.