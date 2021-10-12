Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

Published: Oct 12, 2021 at 11:43 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL this Tuesday:

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will miss the remainder of the 2021 season following toe surgery, dealing a major blow to an 0-5 team that has struggled offensively.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of Ragnow's pending procedure Tuesday. The 2020 Pro Bowler should be fully healthy for 2022, Rapoport added.

Ragnow suffered a turf toe injury in a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears and was placed on the injured reserve list last week. The Lions' offensive line has been playing short-handed at offensive tackle as well, minus injured starter Taylor Decker﻿.

Ragnow signed a new contract in May that made him the NFL's highest-paid center, coming off earning his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020. The deal extended the Lions' 2018 first-round pick through 2026.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • With a Thursday Night Football date with the Eagles on the horizon, questions about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's injured right thumb will linger until game day. According to team reporter Carmen Vitali, Brady said that the thumb is a little sore but he expects to be fine for Week 6. Rapoport reported Monday that the injury shouldn't hamper Brady.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers receiver ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will have shoulder surgery Wednesday and be placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter, per coach Mike Tomlin. Rapoport reported Monday that JuJu will miss the remainder of the season.
  • New Orleans Saints kicker ﻿Cody Parkey﻿, who injured his groin pre-game on Sunday, is going on injured reserve, Rapoport reported. Parkey signed with the team on Oct. 6.

Roster signings

Roster cuts

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

Rest assured, Bucs fans: Tom Brady is essentially a lock for Thursday Night Football despite dealing with a nagging right thumb injury.
news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Los Angeles Chargers are off to an electric 4-1 start to the 2021 NFL season. Head coach Brandon Staley says his team has the star-power befitting of the city they call home.
news

Mark Andrews' big night came after grandma passed away: 'I wanted to play for her'

Mark Andrews' outstanding performance Monday night helped lead the Ravens' to an unforgettable comeback win over the Colts. After the game, Andrews told reporters he dedicated Monday's game to his late grandmother.
news

Frank Reich regrets 'conservative' 3rd-down call in collapse vs. Ravens: 'I wish I had that one back'

With the Indianapolis Colts up 25-17 in the fourth quarter and driving in the red zone, head coach Frank Reich called three straight run plays that lost yardage and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt.  
news

John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson's comeback: 'It was one of the greatest performances I've ever seen'

Ravens coach John Harbaugh marveled at the performance of Lamar Jackson on Monday night after his 442 passing yards lifted Baltimore over Indianapolis. 
news

Ravens' streak of 100-yard rushing games comes to end in thrilling OT win

The Ravens' streak of consecutive games with 100 yards rushing came to a close on Monday night, but they got the victory in resounding fashion over the Colts.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Ravens' win over Colts on Monday night

Behind a career passing night from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens emerged from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit, sent the game to overtime and won it there on the strength of a Jackson-to-Marquise Brown touchdown. 
news

Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia has been named the interim coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW