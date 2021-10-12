NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow will miss the remainder of the 2021 season following toe surgery, dealing a major blow to an 0-5 team that has struggled offensively.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news of Ragnow's pending procedure Tuesday. The 2020 Pro Bowler should be fully healthy for 2022, Rapoport added.

Ragnow suffered a turf toe injury in a Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears and was placed on the injured reserve list last week. The Lions' offensive line has been playing short-handed at offensive tackle as well, minus injured starter Taylor Decker﻿.