Tom Brady's thumb injury not expected to hamper QB for TNF vs. Eagles

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM
Kevin Patra

Tom Brady wasn't slowed by a thumb injury suffered early in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday and won't be restricted on a short week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Brady should be good to go for Thursday night's bout with the Philadelphia Eagles, per a source informed of the situation.

Brady threw for 411 yards and five passing TDs in Sunday's win. It was the first time in his 22-year career he's thrown for 400-plus yards and 5 TDs.

During the game, TB12 was seen icing his hand on the sideline. After the win, Brady showed up to his press conference with a wrap on his hand.

"In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys," Brady said, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "I'd probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don't care so much. It's just kind of a football injury, so I'll do my best to get ready for this game -- we'll see what happens."

Given that the injury happened early and didn't restrict the 44-year-old QB in the least, it's not a surprise Brady's status, even on a short week, isn't in doubt.

"Whenever it happened, it happened early, so it didn't affect him too much," coach Bruce Arians said, chuckling.

The 4-1 Bucs head to Philly to take on the 2-3 Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

