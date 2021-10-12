Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa designated for return off injured reserve

When the Miami Dolphins head to England to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, they might have a familiar face under center.

Quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ was officially designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Tagovailoa broke his ribs in a Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills and the initial hope was he'd be back in time for Week 6 and Tuesday's news is the first step toward that happening. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 25.

In Tagovailoa's place, ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ has filled in for the 1-4 Dolphins.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores had said earlier in the week that Tagovailoa was throwing and doing well, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted, so this is a good sign on the road to recovery.