Chiefs place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ for at least the next three weeks.

K.C. placed the running back on injured reserve on Tuesday. CEH suffered a knee injury in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the RB would miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain, which was good news considering how it looked when he went down. We now know Edwards-Helaire will miss at least the next three games. The Chiefs face Washington, Tennessee, and the New York Giants in the next three weeks.

Veteran running back Darrel Williams figures to get the bulk of the workload with CEH out. ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ could be used more as a change-of-pace player out of the backfield on passing downs.