Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out a few weeks with MCL sprain

﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ avoided the worst possible outcome with his injured knee.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Edwards-Helaire suffered the knee injury at the end of an 11-yard reception in the middle of the third quarter, needed to be carried off the field by a couple of teammates and was quickly ruled out after heading to the locker room for further examination. Chiefs fans feared the worst while watching footage of Edwards-Helaire limping up the stairs and through the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium, while Darrel Williams replaced him for the remainder of Kansas City's 18-point loss.

Edwards-Helaire was on pace to outperform his rookie season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry through five games, but he'd yet to reach the end zone on the ground. He did have two receiving touchdowns, but he won't be able to assist the Chiefs as they attempt to dig themselves out of a surprising 2-3 hole after five weeks.

Instead, it'll be Williams and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ in line to replace Edwards-Helaire, and we can bank on Andy Reid drawing up plays to get "carries" for their speedy weapons, namely ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿. On Sunday night alone, six different players -- ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, Williams, Hill, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon and fullback Michael Burton -- finished with at least one carry.