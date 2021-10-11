Around the NFL

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out a few weeks with MCL sprain

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 01:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ avoided the worst possible outcome with his injured knee.

The Kansas City Chiefs running back suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills and will miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.

Edwards-Helaire suffered the knee injury at the end of an 11-yard reception in the middle of the third quarter, needed to be carried off the field by a couple of teammates and was quickly ruled out after heading to the locker room for further examination. Chiefs fans feared the worst while watching footage of Edwards-Helaire limping up the stairs and through the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium, while Darrel Williams replaced him for the remainder of Kansas City's 18-point loss.

Edwards-Helaire was on pace to outperform his rookie season, averaging 4.7 yards per carry through five games, but he'd yet to reach the end zone on the ground. He did have two receiving touchdowns, but he won't be able to assist the Chiefs as they attempt to dig themselves out of a surprising 2-3 hole after five weeks.

Instead, it'll be Williams and ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ in line to replace Edwards-Helaire, and we can bank on Andy Reid drawing up plays to get "carries" for their speedy weapons, namely ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿. On Sunday night alone, six different players -- ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, Williams, Hill, Edwards-Helaire, McKinnon and fullback Michael Burton -- finished with at least one carry.

The Chiefs will get creative, as they always are. But with a two-game deficit to the Chargers in the AFC West, they'll have to hope Edwards-Helaire bounces back quickly.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow out of hospital after being evaluated for throat contusion

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is out of the hospital and in the clear. The Bengals quarterback was released from a local hospital Sunday night after visiting for an evaluation of a potential throat contusion suffered in a 25-22 loss to the Packers.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out for season, will undergo shoulder surgery

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿'s return to Pittsburgh has met an early conclusion. The receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos and will miss the remainder of the season.
news

Tom Brady's thumb injury not expected to hamper QB for 'TNF' vs. Eagles

A thumb injury sustained in Week 5 isn't expected to limit Tom Brady entering the Bucs' Thursday night clash with the Eagles.
news

Leonard Fournette on Buccaneers offense: 'This (expletive) is different'

Week 5 featured another dominant performance from the Bucs' talent-laden offense, much to the delight of veteran RB Leonard Fournette.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

A Week 6 return could be on the docket for Christian McCaffrey﻿. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that he's "hopeful" the star running back will play this week against the Vikings. 
news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not expected to be suspended following ejection vs. Cowboys

The punch that got Giants receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Cowboys will hit the rookie's wallet but isn't likely to cost him a game.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on 20th straight loss: 'You can't wrap your head around that'

With Sunday's 37-19 loss to Tennessee, the Jaguars became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to lose 20 games in a row.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on win vs. Giants on anniversary of injury: 'I'm glad it's over with'

After the Cowboys whipped a banged-up Giants team on the very field where, 364 days prior, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury against Big Blue, the star quarterback admitted it meant something to him.
news

Josh Allen: Bills refuse to make a 'bigger deal' out of blowout road win over Chiefs

Buffalo may have blasted the defending AFC champion Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday night, but Bills players realize that it's just one game and there's a lot of football still to be played. 
news

Bills-Chiefs second half delayed due to severe weather 

Due to severe weather in the area, the Buffalo Bills-Kansas Chiefs game's second half at Arrowhead Stadium was delayed. 
news

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologizes for 2011 email: 'I don't have an ounce of racism in me'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday after it was revealed in a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal that he used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW