NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

JuJu Smith-Schuster could have played his final snap in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers receiver suffered what is considered a major shoulder injury in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The club continues to wait on all tests, but the initial diagnosis indicates it's a potentially devastating injury, per Rapoport.

Smith-Schuster was injured late in the second quarter of the win after getting hit hard on an end-around by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson﻿.

The 24-year-old receiver signed a one-year contract to return to the Steelers this offseason after not finding a flourishing market in free agency. The injury is brutal, as JuJu was hoping a big season would lead to a hefty payday in 2022. Now he might be forced to take another one-year prove-it deal if the injury indeed ends his season.