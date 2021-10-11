NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

JuJu Smith-Schuster could have played his final snap in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers receiver suffered what is considered a major shoulder injury in Sunday's 27-19 victory over the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The club continues to wait on all tests, but the initial diagnosis indicates it's a potentially devastating injury, per Rapoport.
Smith-Schuster was injured late in the second quarter of the win after getting hit hard on an end-around by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.
The 24-year-old receiver signed a one-year contract to return to the Steelers this offseason after not finding a flourishing market in free agency. The injury is brutal, as JuJu was hoping a big season would lead to a hefty payday in 2022. Now he might be forced to take another one-year prove-it deal if the injury indeed ends his season.
In five games, Smith-Schuster compiled 15 catches for 129 yards.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney will undergo more tests Monday on a fractured hand suffered in Sunday's loss to the Bills, Rapoport reported. Thuney broke his hand on the game's first series and played the entire game with it in a cast.
- Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who sustained a throat contusion versus the Chargers and was taken to an LA hospital after the game, was released from the hospital last night, Rapoport reported. JOK was cleared to travel to Cleveland this morning.
Roster signings
- The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former Texans and Bears receiver Anthony Miller to their practice squad, Rapoport reported. Miller was released by Houston last week.