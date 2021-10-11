Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow out of hospital after being evaluated for throat contusion

Published: Oct 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is out of the hospital and in the clear.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was released from a local hospital Sunday night after visiting for an evaluation of a potential throat contusion suffered in a 25-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Burrow checked out fine and should be OK, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat. The second-year QB went 26 of 38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a highly anticipated head-to-head matchup with Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals signal-caller is enjoying a stellar sophomore season. In leading the Bengals to a 3-2 record, Burrow has completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks. Burrow missed half of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL.

Cincinnati heads to Detroit on Sunday to take on the winless Lions. It appears as if Burrow will be under center at kickoff.

Related Content

news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out for season, will undergo shoulder surgery

﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿'s return to Pittsburgh has met an early conclusion. The receiver will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos and will miss the remainder of the season.
news

Tom Brady's thumb injury not expected to hamper QB for 'TNF' vs. Eagles

A thumb injury sustained in Week 5 isn't expected to limit Tom Brady entering the Bucs' Thursday night clash with the Eagles.
news

Leonard Fournette on Buccaneers offense: 'This (expletive) is different'

Week 5 featured another dominant performance from the Bucs' talent-laden offense, much to the delight of veteran RB Leonard Fournette.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 11

A Week 6 return could be on the docket for Christian McCaffrey﻿. Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Monday that he's "hopeful" the star running back will play this week against the Vikings. 
news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not expected to be suspended following ejection vs. Cowboys

The punch that got Giants receiver ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Cowboys will hit the rookie's wallet but isn't likely to cost him a game.
news

Jaguars RB James Robinson on 20th straight loss: 'You can't wrap your head around that'

With Sunday's 37-19 loss to Tennessee, the Jaguars became just the second team in the Super Bowl era to lose 20 games in a row.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott on win vs. Giants on anniversary of injury: 'I'm glad it's over with'

After the Cowboys whipped a banged-up Giants team on the very field where, 364 days prior, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury against Big Blue, the star quarterback admitted it meant something to him.
news

Josh Allen: Bills refuse to make a 'bigger deal' out of blowout road win over Chiefs

Buffalo may have blasted the defending AFC champion Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday night, but Bills players realize that it's just one game and there's a lot of football still to be played. 
news

Bills-Chiefs second half delayed due to severe weather 

Due to severe weather in the area, the Buffalo Bills-Kansas Chiefs game's second half at Arrowhead Stadium was delayed. 
news

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologizes for 2011 email: 'I don't have an ounce of racism in me'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apologized Sunday after it was revealed in a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal that he used a racial trope in a 2011 email to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), QB Daniel Jones (concussion) exit early in loss to Cowboys

Giants RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered a left ankle injury in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, QB Daniel Jones was carted off after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit as he tried to barrel into the end zone. Both were ruled out in the first half, as was WR Kenny Golladay.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW