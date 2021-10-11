Bengals QB Joe Burrow out of hospital after being evaluated for throat contusion

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is out of the hospital and in the clear.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was released from a local hospital Sunday night after visiting for an evaluation of a potential throat contusion suffered in a 25-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Burrow checked out fine and should be OK, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Burrow played all 65 offensive snaps in Cincinnati's defeat. The second-year QB went 26 of 38 for 281 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a highly anticipated head-to-head matchup with Aaron Rodgers.

The Bengals signal-caller is enjoying a stellar sophomore season. In leading the Bengals to a 3-2 record, Burrow has completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,269 yards, 11 touchdowns and six picks. Burrow missed half of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL.