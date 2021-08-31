NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Dallas Cowboys culled their quarterback room on cutdown day.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas waived quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci﻿, per sources informed of the decision. The Cowboys have since announced their release.

The moves make Cooper Rush the backup to Dak Prescott in 2021.

The Cowboys could bring one of the signal-callers back to the practice squad after they clear waivers.

A 2020 seventh-round pick, DiNucci famously started one game for the Cowboys last year, completing 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards in a blowout loss to Philly. The QB's play caught the ire of owner Jerry Jones following the game, and DiNucci was put on ice for the rest of the season.

Garrett, a former sixth-round pick in 2014, also started one game last season in the Cowboys' lost campaign. He went 21-of-38 for 243 yards, a TD and an INT.

Rush was the best of the backups during preseason action and is in line to take over if another injury strikes Prescott -- who is coming off ankle surgery and dealt with a shoulder issue during camp.

Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Rush earned the backup role with his consistency.

"I just think he has shown he can run the complete offense," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Credit to him. He had some tough competition. He's had a lot of reps. All of those things make us feel real comfortable here."