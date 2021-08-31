NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Dallas Cowboys culled their quarterback room on cutdown day.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas waived quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, per sources informed of the decision. The Cowboys have since announced their release.
The moves make Cooper Rush the backup to Dak Prescott in 2021.
The Cowboys could bring one of the signal-callers back to the practice squad after they clear waivers.
A 2020 seventh-round pick, DiNucci famously started one game for the Cowboys last year, completing 21-of-40 passes for 180 yards in a blowout loss to Philly. The QB's play caught the ire of owner Jerry Jones following the game, and DiNucci was put on ice for the rest of the season.
Garrett, a former sixth-round pick in 2014, also started one game last season in the Cowboys' lost campaign. He went 21-of-38 for 243 yards, a TD and an INT.
Rush was the best of the backups during preseason action and is in line to take over if another injury strikes Prescott -- who is coming off ankle surgery and dealt with a shoulder issue during camp.
Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday that Rush earned the backup role with his consistency.
"I just think he has shown he can run the complete offense," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "Credit to him. He had some tough competition. He's had a lot of reps. All of those things make us feel real comfortable here."
The Cowboys are also waiving defensive end Ron'Dell Carter, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Roster cuts
- The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton, Pelissero reported. New England also cut tight end Matt LaCosse, Pelissero reported.
- The Green Bay Packers are keeping All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) on the PUP list into the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source familiar with the situation. The move means he'll miss the first six weeks. The Packers are waiving quarterback Kurt Benkert, Pelissero reported. The team plans to bring him back on the practice squad if he's not claimed, Pelissero added.
- The Carolina Panthers have waived quarterback Will Grier, Rapoport reported. The team later announced the move, along with the release of veteran linebacker Josh Bynes and the waiving of receivers Omar Bayless, Keith Kirkwood and C.J. Saunders; running back Spencer Brown, defensive lineman Frank Herron, offensive linemen Mike Horton, Aaron Monteiro and Sam Tecklenburg; cornerback Jalen Julius, outside LB Christian Miller and tight end Stephen Sullivan.
- The New Orleans Saints have released running back Devonta Freeman, Pelissero reported. The team is also waiving fullback Alex Armah, per Pelissero.
- The Buffalo Bills are releasing tight end Jacob Hollister, Pelissero reported.
- The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing RB/KR Jason Huntley, Pelissero reported.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing receiver/returner Jaydon Mickens, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
- The Washington Football Team released running back Peyton Barber, per Rapoport. The team is also waiving receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, Pelissero reported.
- The Detroit Lions are releasing veteran receiver Geronimo Allison and waiving defensive tackle Bruce Hector, Pelissero reported.
- The Buffalo Bills are releasing offensive lineman Jack Anderson, guard Jamil Douglas and receiver Tanner Gentry, Pelissero reported.
- The New York Giants are waiving guard Chad Slade, Garafolo reported. The team is also releasing cornerback Madre Harper and receiver David Sills, Rapoport and Pelissero reported, respectively.
- The Indianapolis Colts are waiving running back Benny LeMay and defensive lineman Josiah Bronson, Pelissero reported.
- The Los Angeles Rams released defensive lineman Eric Banks, Rapoport reported, via Banks' agency. Receiver Landen Akers was also waived, Garafolo reported.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are waiving cornerback Chris Lammons, Garafolo reported.
Trades
- The Philadelphia Eagles have traded offensive lineman Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick, the teams announced.
- The Denver Broncos are acquiring linebacker Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers for a 2022 sixth-round pick and 2023 seventh-round pick, Pelissero reported.
- The Detroit Lions are acquiring receiver Trinity Benson and a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Denver Broncos for 2022 fifth- and seventh-round picks, Pelissero reported.