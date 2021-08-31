Vikings acquiring TE Chris Herndon from Jets in trade following Irv Smith Jr.'s knee injury

The Minnesota Vikings needed a replacement for Irv Smith Jr. following his knee injury. They found one via trade.

Minnesota is trading for Jets tight end ﻿Chris Herndon﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The Vikings will send draft pick compensation to the Jets, Rapoport added.

Herndon's move to Minnesota signals the start of a new opportunity for a tight end many have been waiting on for a productive season. A 2018 fourth-round pick out of Miami (Fla.), Herndon has long been a favorite of fantasy owners who fancy themselves as football sleuths, picking the tight end with the belief they're ahead of the game.

Herndon has yet to prove them right, though. After catching 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 2018, Herndon has played just 17 games over the last two seasons, gaining 294 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 32 receptions. Herndon missed all but one game in 2019 due to injury, and failed to recreate his rookie season in what proved to be his final campaign in New York.

Promise remains, however, with the trade involving Herndon, who will step into a role vacated by Smith due to a meniscus injury.

A former second-round pick in the 2019 draft, Smith also hasn't yet broken out at the tight end position, finishing with over 300 yards receiving in each of his first two seasons while catching less than 40 passes in either campaign. But 2021 offered promise for Smith, who stood out in preseason action and was gaining momentum entering the 2021 regular season -- that is, until his meniscus injury, which will require surgery and sideline him for an undetermined amount of time.

The type of surgery Smith undergoes could determine his availability. A trim of the meniscus preserves his chances of playing in 2021, while a full repair would likely end his season before it begins.