NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Foster is working out with the New York Jets on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa.

A former first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, injuries relegated the linebacker to 10 games as a rookie in which he compiled 72 tackles, seven for loss. Off-field issues precipitated his swift release from San Francisco in 2018. Foster was suspended for two games to start his second season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Then, following an arrest for domestic violence, the Niners waived Foster after 16 total games in two seasons.

The former first-rounder hasn't played a regular-season game since.

After being claimed by Washington, Foster was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List. In a comeback attempt in 2019, the linebacker suffered a knee injury that included a torn ACL and LCL. He did not play in 2020 due to the knee issue.