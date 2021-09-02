NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

Reuben Foster is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Foster is working out with the New York Jets on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa.
A former first-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, injuries relegated the linebacker to 10 games as a rookie in which he compiled 72 tackles, seven for loss. Off-field issues precipitated his swift release from San Francisco in 2018. Foster was suspended for two games to start his second season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, stemming from a weapons offense and a misdemeanor drug offense. Then, following an arrest for domestic violence, the Niners waived Foster after 16 total games in two seasons.
The former first-rounder hasn't played a regular-season game since.
After being claimed by Washington, Foster was placed on the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List. In a comeback attempt in 2019, the linebacker suffered a knee injury that included a torn ACL and LCL. He did not play in 2020 due to the knee issue.
Jets coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator in San Francisco during Foster's time with the Niners. The connection could help the 27-year-old land a fresh start in New York on a Jets defense in desperate need of talent. Gang Green placed linebacker Jarrad Davis on injured reserve to open the 2021 season.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) will undergo foot surgery Thursday and has about a four-month recovery, per Rapoport.
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed defensive end Khalid Kareem on IR.
Signings
- The Cincinnati Bengals re-signed wide receiver Mike Thomas.
- The Carolina Panthers added wide receiver Aaron Parker to the practice squad.
- The Buffalo Bills signed tight end Kahale Warring to their practice squad.
Retirements
- Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey announced his retirement after 10 seasons.