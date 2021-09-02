Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home.

Hollister, who was released by the Bills on cutdown day, is expected to sign a deal with the Jaguars, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The terms of the pact have not yet been disclosed.

Hollister received several offers in the days since his surprising release before ultimately deciding to sign with Jackonsville, Pelissero added.

A former undrafted prospect out of Wyoming, Hollister will now pivot from the chance to play on a Super Bowl-contending team alongside ex-college teammate Josh Allen to hopefully adding pivotal depth for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the rebuilding Jaguars.

As it stands, the only other TEs listed on the roster are ﻿James O'Shaughnessy﻿, ﻿Chris Manhertz﻿ and rookie ﻿Luke Farrell﻿.