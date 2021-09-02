Around the NFL

Colts activate Carson Wentz, two others from reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 11:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Carson Wentz is off the COVID-19 list. Now it's time to see whether he'll be ready to go for Week 1.

Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, the Colts announced. Indianapolis announced Wentz's placement on the list on Monday, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported all three Colts were considered high-risk close contacts after coming into contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus.

Players who are not fully vaccinated are subject to a five-day quarantine after being determined to be a high-risk close contact, per the NFL-NFLPA protocol, and can return to the team at the end of the five-day period if they test negative and remain asymptomatic. Wentz, Kelly and Pascal being removed from the COVID list Thursday means their date of close contact preceded the announcement of their inclusion.

All of this explaining leads us to one very important conclusion for Wentz and the Colts: He still has a chance to get full-participation reps in practice this week to test out the status of his recovered foot before determining whether he can take the field for Indianapolis' season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Colts coach Frank Reich said last weekend this would be a "big week" for figuring out whether Wentz is ready. Instead, he spent the first half of the week in isolation while on the COVID-19 list. But Thursday's activation still leaves time for him to get some work done to better understand where he is on his path back to full action.

It's a shorter timeframe for Wentz, but thanks to the preseason's bye week, he'll have the next few days available to test his foot. It will be a limited test in terms of total days, as he won't quite know how his foot holds up until the 24-48 hours following his first action. And the Colts need the week ahead to properly prepare for Seattle, not just for gauging Wentz's status.

If Wentz isn't able to go next weekend, it'll be backup ﻿Jacob Eason﻿'s job to fill. Fellow backup Sam Ehlinger was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, along with receivers T.Y. Hilton and Dezmon Patmon﻿.

The next 72 hours or so will inform the Colts on how to proceed. They'll hope it's with their new starting QB.

Related Content

news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
news

CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport reports that Foster is working out with the New York Jets  on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa. The former first-round LB has appeared in just 10 games over four seasons because of a host of injuries and off-the-field issues.
news

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career. The Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire.
news

Malik McDowell grateful for second chance in NFL with Browns

Malik McDowell is attempting to write one of the most improbable comeback stories in league history after signing in Cleveland this offseason. The 25-year-old made the Browns' initial 53-man roster this week.
news

Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Playoffs are the focus for general manager Mike Mayock heading into his third Raiders season as he stated Wednesday: "We feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt on that."
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) scheduled to undergo surgery today

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is scheduled to undergo foot surgery on Thursday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to back Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and the second-year QB appreciates the vocal assurances.
news

Bears general manager Ryan Pace: There's no need for us to rush Justin Fields

Bears general manager Ryan Pace offered his encouragement for Andy Dalton leading the way and underlined the belief in developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. 
news

Kyle Shanahan: 'I don't need to announce' 49ers' starting quarterback

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback and doesn't think he needs to.
news

Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum, former Lions end/tackle Cecil "Cy" Souders died at the age of 100 this week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW