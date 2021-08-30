Around the NFL

Colts QB Carson Wentz placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Aug 30, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The plan to get Carson Wentz full-team reps in practice this week hit a speedbump.

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal were also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Wentz, Kelly and Pascal all are considered high-risk close contacts stemming from contact with a staff member who tested positive for the virus. All three players would be eligible to return to the team in five days provided the test negative and remain asymptomatic. Players who are not fully vaccinated are subject to a five-day quarantine after being determined to be a high-risk close contact.

Indy planned on using this week for Wentz to get full-team reps to test out his recovery from foot surgery earlier this month.

The Colts had pegged this week as critical for determining whether Wentz would be ready for Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12. How the QB responded after getting in a full day's work would have been key. Frank Reich noted Sunday this was a "big week" in determining Wentz's health.

Now that plan must be adjusted.

With less than two weeks before the Colts kick off the season, Wentz going on the COVID-19 list jeopardizes his ability to start the season. Would Reich start the 28-year-old with just limited practices under his belt, even if he's cleared by Week 1?

If Wentz doesn't start the season opener, second-year signal-caller Jacob Eason would be expected to be under center for the Colts.

