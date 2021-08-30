Frank Reich: 'Big week' for Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson as starters take part in team drills

Carson Wentz and ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ could be on the field Week 1 or miss multiple games to open the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 campaign. The first test comes today.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters that the plan is for both starters to get in full-team sessions to determine how their feet hold up. Both Wentz and Nelson underwent foot surgery earlier this month.

"We've got to see how (Wentz) responds to going one day in team," Reich said, via George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin. "Then the next day will be a walk-through. So kind of give him and Quenton a chance to have a day there. Then we have a day in pads on Wednesday and then another shorter practice on Thursday.

"This will be a big week to determine where those two guys are, but they will be in team (drills). We'll see if they are limited or not or if they are full-go for every rep. We'll see how it goes during practice."

For Nelson, participating in team drills includes getting activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after isolating for five days after being ruled a high-risk close contact.

The QB and OG participated in individual drills last week -- before Nelson went on the COVID-19 list -- and Wentz did some 7-on-7 work. Indy had always pegged this week as critical for deciding whether Wentz and Nelson would be ready for Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

The key will be how each responds after getting in a full day's work. Any swelling or discomfort could force the Colts to pull back on the starters, meaning they'd likely not be ready for the season opener.