Frank Reich: 'Big week' for Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson as starters take part in team drills

Published: Aug 30, 2021 at 08:04 AM
Kevin Patra

Carson Wentz and ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ could be on the field Week 1 or miss multiple games to open the Indianapolis Colts' 2021 campaign. The first test comes today.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters that the plan is for both starters to get in full-team sessions to determine how their feet hold up. Both Wentz and Nelson underwent foot surgery earlier this month.

"We've got to see how (Wentz) responds to going one day in team," Reich said, via George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin. "Then the next day will be a walk-through. So kind of give him and Quenton a chance to have a day there. Then we have a day in pads on Wednesday and then another shorter practice on Thursday.

"This will be a big week to determine where those two guys are, but they will be in team (drills). We'll see if they are limited or not or if they are full-go for every rep. We'll see how it goes during practice."

For Nelson, participating in team drills includes getting activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list after isolating for five days after being ruled a high-risk close contact.

The QB and OG participated in individual drills last week -- before Nelson went on the COVID-19 list -- and Wentz did some 7-on-7 work. Indy had always pegged this week as critical for deciding whether Wentz and Nelson would be ready for Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

The key will be how each responds after getting in a full day's work. Any swelling or discomfort could force the Colts to pull back on the starters, meaning they'd likely not be ready for the season opener.

If Wentz can't go, the Colts would start second-year QB ﻿Jacob Eason﻿. The hope is the former Philadelphia Eagles QB will be ready. He reportedly looked good during practice last week. If he passes with flying colors this week, expect the 28-year-old to be under center Week 1.

Related Content

news

Lions cut wide receiver Breshad Perriman after guaranteeing $2M on contract

The Detroit Lions released wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Monday as the team gets down to its final 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Belichick on whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will start Week 1: 'We still have a lot of decisions to make'

Following the Patriots' 22-20 win over the Giants on Sunday, coach Bill Belichick said he has yet to determine who'll be his starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Dolphins. Rookie Mac Jones' latest showing only made it a tougher call to go with incumbent Cam Newton.
news

Niners preview explosive potential of two-quarterback rotation in win over Raiders

Sunday's preseason finale presented the 49ers one last chance to tinker with their quarterbacks before the quarters start counting -- and Kyle Shanahan took full advantage.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Jaguars-Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes praises Chiefs' O-line following impressive preseason

The Chiefs new O-line has shown promise through three preseason games. Patrick Mahomes believes they'll be even better as the regular season wanes on.
news

Texans S Justin Reid calls opportunity to fill in as emergency kicker a 'dream come true'

With Ka'imi Fairbairn out due to injury, Texans safety Justin Reid was given the chance to be a unique dual-threat against the Bucs to close the preseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 29

The Vikings will be without TE Irv Smith to begin the year. Plus, other news around the NFL.
news

Vikings safety Harrison Smith signs four-year extension worth up to $64M

Minnesota's star safety is staying in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future. The Vikings agreed to terms with Harrison Smith on a four-year, $64 million extension through 2025.
news

Jets acquiring Shaq Lawson from Texans in trade

New York is replacing one Lawson with another. After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson for the season, the Jets are trading for former first-round pick Shaq Lawson.
news

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders enthralled with uptempo offense: 'It's going to be an exciting year for sure'

Entering his first season with the Bills, Emmanuel Sanders already is loving his experience in Brian Daboll's uptempo offense.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton will miss some games with neck injury

The Colts could be without receiver ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ to begin the regular season.
