Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career.

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire. The 31-year-old spent nine seasons with the Titans from 2011-2019 and played three games in Denver in 2020.

"This is a proud day for Jurrell, his family and the Titans family," Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "There is no greater model for what a player can achieve both on the field and in the community than Jurrell. His five Pro Bowls and two Community Man of the Year awards are part of a tremendous legacy for others to follow. He has a passion for improving the lives of others that shines through in big ways with his work with multiple organizations in our community but also in the quieter, day-to-day interactions on a personal level.

"On the field, he was a force and helped establish a standard as we rebuilt a culture of success during his tenure, ultimately serving as a captain on the 2019 team that advanced to the AFC Championship Game. On behalf of our entire organization, I congratulate him on a fantastic career, and we will always consider him part of the Titans family. I look forward to seeing what is next for him because I know that no matter what is in store he will continue to make those around him better."

A pocket-pusher with nimble feet, Casey was a force for the Titans, often overlooked as a disruptor who lived in backfields and wreaked havoc on offenses. He was most recently a free agent following a February release by the Broncos, with whom he missed most the 2020 season because of a torn biceps injury.

Casey ends his career with 51 sacks and 507 total tackles in 10 seasons.