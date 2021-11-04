NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed coach Matt Nagy back this week, and he brought with him some updates on a couple of key players.

Nagy, who missed Week 8 after testing positive for COVID-19, told reporters Thursday that he had been cleared to return from quarantine on Tuesday, meaning he will be back on the sidelines for Week 9.

Nagy then announced that running back David Montgomery (sprained knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve; he has been on IR since Oct. 9, six days after he was injured against the Lions. The team will now have three weeks to elevate him to the active roster.

Montgomery's absence left a notable void on the offense but it created opportunities for rookie Khalil Herbert﻿, who filled in admirably over the past four games. Nagy mentioned that Montgomery isn't expected to lose any touches despite Herbert's emergence.

Nagy also announced that there is no change in the status of star linebacker Khalil Mack﻿. The vaunted pass rusher missed Week 8 with a sprained foot.