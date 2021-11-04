NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed coach Matt Nagy back this week, and he brought with him some updates on a couple of key players.
Nagy, who missed Week 8 after testing positive for COVID-19, told reporters Thursday that he had been cleared to return from quarantine on Tuesday, meaning he will be back on the sidelines for Week 9.
Nagy then announced that running back David Montgomery (sprained knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve; he has been on IR since Oct. 9, six days after he was injured against the Lions. The team will now have three weeks to elevate him to the active roster.
Montgomery's absence left a notable void on the offense but it created opportunities for rookie Khalil Herbert, who filled in admirably over the past four games. Nagy mentioned that Montgomery isn't expected to lose any touches despite Herbert's emergence.
Nagy also announced that there is no change in the status of star linebacker Khalil Mack. The vaunted pass rusher missed Week 8 with a sprained foot.
The Bears face the Steelers on the road this week on Monday Night Football.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) is expected to be a full practice participant while receiver CeeDee Lamb will be limited due to a sprained ankle, according to coach Mike McCarthy. Lamb sustained the injury on Wednesday.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced receiver Davante Adams returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and he's hopeful he'll play on Sunday against the Chiefs.
- Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been cleared to play in Week 9, per coach David Culley. He's been sidelined for the six games.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver Dezmon Patmon from injured reserve and placed safety Khari Willis on IR.
- The Minnesota Vikings placed center Garrett Bradbury on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (concussion/shoulder) was limited in practice again.
- The Arizona Cardinals designated offensive lineman Justin Murray to return from injured reserve.
Roster news
- The Cleveland Browns excused receiver Odell Beckham from practice for a second consecutive day. The team also added recently waived fullback Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.
- The Indianapolis Colts elevated practice squad safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster.
- The Minnesota Vikings signed tight end Luke Stocker to the active roster from the practice squad, signed defensive end Nate Orchard to the practice squad and waived defensive end Jonah Williams.
- The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive lineman Brett Toth to the practice squad, and released cornerback Craig James in a corresponding move. Toth was released on Wednesday.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad.
- The Detroit Lions re-signed guard Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released cornerback Daryl Worley.