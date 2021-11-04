Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

Published: Nov 04, 2021 at 01:57 PM
The Chicago Bears welcomed coach Matt Nagy back this week, and he brought with him some updates on a couple of key players.

Nagy, who missed Week 8 after testing positive for COVID-19, told reporters Thursday that he had been cleared to return from quarantine on Tuesday, meaning he will be back on the sidelines for Week 9.

Nagy then announced that running back David Montgomery (sprained knee) has been designated to return from injured reserve; he has been on IR since Oct. 9, six days after he was injured against the Lions. The team will now have three weeks to elevate him to the active roster.

Montgomery's absence left a notable void on the offense but it created opportunities for rookie Khalil Herbert﻿, who filled in admirably over the past four games. Nagy mentioned that Montgomery isn't expected to lose any touches despite Herbert's emergence.

Nagy also announced that there is no change in the status of star linebacker Khalil Mack﻿. The vaunted pass rusher missed Week 8 with a sprained foot.

The Bears face the Steelers on the road this week on Monday Night Football.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (calf) is expected to be a full practice participant while receiver CeeDee Lamb will be limited due to a sprained ankle, according to coach Mike McCarthy. Lamb sustained the injury on Wednesday.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced receiver Davante Adams returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list and he's hopeful he'll play on Sunday against the Chiefs.
  • Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been cleared to play in Week 9, per coach David Culley. He's been sidelined for the six games.
  • The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver Dezmon Patmon from injured reserve and placed safety Khari Willis on IR.
  • The Minnesota Vikings placed center ﻿Garrett Bradbury﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Carolina Panthers quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ (concussion/shoulder) was limited in practice again.
  • The Arizona Cardinals designated offensive lineman Justin Murray to return from injured reserve.

Roster news

  • The Cleveland Browns excused receiver Odell Beckham from practice for a second consecutive day. The team also added recently waived fullback Johnny Stanton to the practice squad.
  • The Indianapolis Colts elevated practice squad safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster.
  • The Minnesota Vikings signed tight end ﻿Luke Stocker﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad, signed defensive end ﻿Nate Orchard﻿ to the practice squad and waived defensive end ﻿Jonah Williams﻿.
  • The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive lineman Brett Toth to the practice squad, and released cornerback Craig James in a corresponding move. Toth was released on Wednesday.
  • The Atlanta Falcons signed linebacker Dorian Etheridge to the practice squad.
  • The Detroit Lions re-signed guard Tommy Kraemer to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team released cornerback Daryl Worley﻿.

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. Military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers received good news Thursday: star wide receiver Davante Adams has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
Giants cancel in-facility meetings, close office to non-football staff due to COVID protocols

The New York Giants announced Thursday that the club has canceled in-facility meetings for players and closed its office to non-football staff in the wake of a surge in false positive COVID-19 test results.
Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to practice fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) limited

The Cowboys offense could welcome Dak Prescott into the fold this week but injuries to key skill players threaten to dampen the hype surrounding the QB's return.
Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

OBJ will continue to stay away from the team after Cleveland excused the star WR from Thursday's practice. Beckham also was excused on Wednesday.
Andy Reid, Chiefs preparing to face same Packers offense in Jordan Love's first start

Aaron Rodgers getting ruled out allowed the Packers time to prep Jordan Love for their game against the Chiefs. It also gives K.C. a chance to study the backup quarterback instead of wasting time on Rodgers.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lauded as Players of the Month

Also among the NFL Players of the Month for October are Titans safety Kevin Byard, Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Saints punter Blake Gillikin.
Matt Ryan: Falcons can use Atlanta Braves' World Series run as motivation

Falcons QB Matt Ryan sees some parallels between the ongoing Falcons season and that of the newly crowned World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen: Bills QB, Jaguars pass rusher to go head-to-head in historic name game

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen faces Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen this Sunday, marking the fourth game in NFL history between a starting QB and an opposing defensive player with the same exact listed name.
Former Broncos OLB Von Miller on becoming a new Ram: 'I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1'

Von Miller is the latest star added to the Los Angeles Rams' ensemble cast that already includes the likes of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿. The multi-time Pro Bowler said Wednesday he feels like he's in a movie and "I'm excited to be in it."
