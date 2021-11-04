Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

A day after DeSean Jackson was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent, per the league transaction wire.

As the Rams were unable to procure a trade partner for Watson, he was waived following Tuesday's trade deadline. However, the move was made after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday so it was not official until Wednesday. Jackson going unclaimed isn't all that surprising considering a team would have had to take on the remainder of his fully guaranteed $2.75 million salary and $1.75 million in per-game bonuses, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted.

So Jackson, now a former Ram, Eagle, Buccaneer and Washington player, is looking to add some big-play speed to a new squad.

Though he's 34, the veteran showcased this season he still has some game-breaking burst, which was most evident with a 75-yard touchdown in Week 3.

Jackson had eight catches for 221 yards on 15 targets in seven games with the Rams. Not getting the playing time and opportunities he'd hoped for, Jackson requested a trade and the Rams tried to accommodate him, but found no suitors.

Now, Jackson hits the market hoping to add a little extra oomph to a team at the midway point of the season.

He's tallied 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career with 17.5 yards per catch, a category he's led the league in four times. He was also at one time a stellar punt returner, but that was autumns ago in his first run with Philadelphia. A willingness to contribute to special teams might make Jackson more enticing.