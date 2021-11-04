Around the NFL

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson clears waivers, hits free agency

Published: Nov 04, 2021 at 05:03 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A day after DeSean Jackson was officially waived by the Los Angeles Rams, the veteran speedster cleared waivers and is now a free agent, per the league transaction wire.

As the Rams were unable to procure a trade partner for Watson, he was waived following Tuesday's trade deadline. However, the move was made after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday so it was not official until Wednesday. Jackson going unclaimed isn't all that surprising considering a team would have had to take on the remainder of his fully guaranteed $2.75 million salary and $1.75 million in per-game bonuses, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted.

So Jackson, now a former Ram, Eagle, Buccaneer and Washington player, is looking to add some big-play speed to a new squad.

Though he's 34, the veteran showcased this season he still has some game-breaking burst, which was most evident with a 75-yard touchdown in Week 3.

Jackson had eight catches for 221 yards on 15 targets in seven games with the Rams. Not getting the playing time and opportunities he'd hoped for, Jackson requested a trade and the Rams tried to accommodate him, but found no suitors.

Now, Jackson hits the market hoping to add a little extra oomph to a team at the midway point of the season.

He's tallied 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 touchdowns in his career with 17.5 yards per catch, a category he's led the league in four times. He was also at one time a stellar punt returner, but that was autumns ago in his first run with Philadelphia. A willingness to contribute to special teams might make Jackson more enticing.

Nonetheless, the days ahead will show which teams come knocking for Jackson and, inevitably, who has the biggest need for speed.

Related Content

news

Cowboys to wear red-striped helmets in honor of U.S. military for Week 9 game vs. Broncos

For the first time in a decade, the Dallas Cowboys will don a red-striped helmet in honor of the United States' military for the NFL's Salute to Service game on Sunday against the Broncos.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 4

The Chicago Bears welcomed their head coach and top RB back into the fold this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

The Green Bay Packers received good news Thursday: star wide receiver Davante Adams has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs.
news

Giants cancel in-facility meetings, close office to non-football staff due to COVID protocols

The New York Giants announced Thursday that the club has canceled in-facility meetings for players and closed its office to non-football staff in the wake of a surge in false positive COVID-19 test results.
news

Texans QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) to start vs. Dolphins

﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ is back in the Texans' starting lineup for Sunday's tilt versus the Dolphins. Coach David Culley said Taylor suffered no setbacks to the hamstring injury that forced the quarterback to miss the past six games.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) practices fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) a DNP

The Cowboys offense could welcome Dak Prescott into the fold this week but injuries to key skill players threaten to dampen the hype surrounding the QB's return.
news

Browns excuse WR Odell Beckham from second consecutive practice

OBJ will continue to stay away from the team after Cleveland excused the star WR from Thursday's practice. Beckham also was excused on Wednesday.
news

Andy Reid, Chiefs preparing to face same Packers offense in Jordan Love's first start

Aaron Rodgers getting ruled out allowed the Packers time to prep Jordan Love for their game against the Chiefs. It also gives K.C. a chance to study the backup quarterback instead of wasting time on Rodgers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Rams WR Cooper Kupp lauded as Players of the Month

Also among the NFL Players of the Month for October are Titans safety Kevin Byard, Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Saints punter Blake Gillikin.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons can use Atlanta Braves' World Series run as motivation

Falcons QB Matt Ryan sees some parallels between the ongoing Falcons season and that of the newly crowned World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
news

Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen: Bills QB, Jaguars pass rusher to go head-to-head in historic name game

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen faces Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen this Sunday, marking the fourth game in NFL history between a starting QB and an opposing defensive player with the same exact listed name.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW