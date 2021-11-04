Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) to practice fully Thursday, WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) limited

The Dallas Cowboys received positive and negative injury news Thursday.

First, the good.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be a full participant in Thursday's practice for the first time since injuring his calf in Week 6.

"The plan is for him to practice and play (Sunday)," McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Prescott warmed up ahead of the Cowboys' Week 8 win over Minnesota, but Dallas took a cautious approach, holding the starting quarterback out in favor of Cooper Rush. Prescott was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday. Getting a full session in on Thursday underscores the plan to start Prescott this week against Denver.

Now for the negative.

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a sprained ankle in Wednesday's practice and will be limited on Thursday, according to McCarthy. How the ankle responds in the coming days will likely determine Lamb's status for Sunday.