Packers WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game vs. Chiefs

Quarterback Jordan Love should have his No. 1 receiver when he makes the first start of his career Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that ﻿Davante Adams﻿ is back in the building after missing last week on the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Joe Barry is also back.

"Great to see those guys … they were fired up to be back," LaFleur said, via NFL Network's Stacey Dales.

LaFleur later added that Adams still has some things to work through this week regarding his return, but the coach is "hopeful" Adams will play Sunday.

Adams missed last Thursday's win over Arizona after a positive COVID-19 test. One of the best receivers in the NFL, Adams' return would be a massive boon for Love, who will start after Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, was ruled out.

Adams ranks fourth in the NFL this season with 744 yards despite missing a game. Adams' 52 catches are by far the most among Packers receivers this season, underscoring his importance to the offense. The next closest WR on the roster is Randall Cobb with 17 catches this season.

As to the questions about the NFL reviewing the Packers' COVID-19 protocols following Rodgers' positive test as an unvaccinated player, LaFleur motioned to the media room door and said, "As far as the football space is concerned, I'm 100 percent confident," per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.