NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Bills, 49ers hit top 10; Eagles dive

Emmanuel Sanders summed it up nicely after the Broncos fell to 0-3. "We're trying to get it right, right now we're 0-3, living in a world of suck." Sanders had a quiet game against the Packers, which made him pretty much like everyone not named Phillip Lindsay on the Denver offense. Moving the ball downfield is hard work with 2019 Joe Flacco at the controls. Chunk plays are virtually non-existent, and every yard is earned during marathon marches that often lead nowhere. A flat offense is only part of the problem, however: Almost impossibly, a Broncos defense led by Von Miller and Bradley Chubb is still looking for its first sack through three weeks. The unit did a nice job to hold Aaron Rodgers and Co. to just 312 yards, but mere competence is not enough. This is a team built to win games by scores like 17-13, but right now, the D is simply not up to the challenge.