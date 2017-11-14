NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Patriots rise, Cowboys plummet

Always circle Week 11 on the football calendar ...
This point of the season signals the beginning of the stretch run. Most folks in this industry consider that to be a couple weeks later. To me, though, being 5-8 or 6-7 means a team's season is -- more often than not -- decided. But right now, a middling squad has enough time to get in gear and make it to the playoffs. At the same time, we're parked smack dab in the middle of November, so now's the time to make that run (if it's going to happen). This is typically when the Seahawks of the world do precisely that, as seen last Thursday night. Maybe the Titans or Raiders are poised for their own move in the AFC.
Now, on to other matters ...
So true. It's not Romo versus Dak, it's the treatment of Romo compared to the treatment of his successor.
Well.
I'm as curious about the Rams as anyone, Adam. Think they might lose this week at Minnesota, but they still finish up at 11-5 (at least).
As for your favorite team, take a gander below. There is plenty for every fan base. Word counts been runnin' wild, man. Always enjoy your take, which we often throw on TV. Send along: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
