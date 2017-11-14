NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Patriots rise, Cowboys plummet

Blowout win in Denver for the Patriots, as Bill Belichick prepares to blow by another legend. On Sunday night, Belichick tied Cowboys icon Tom Landry with 270 career wins, the third-most all-time. Landry's last win came on the road, in a difficult place to play (RFK Stadium in Washington), much like Belichick's 270th. There are also fewer degrees of separation between Belichick and Landry than there are between Belichick and Kevin Bacon. Belichick's first year as a defensive coordinator in the NFL (with the New York Giants) was Landry's last playoff season, 1985. Dallas' offense got the best of Belichick's Giant defense in Week 15 that year, when Cowboys third-string quarterback Steve Pelluer led a late scoring drive, clinching the NFC East title. (I went to that game and still have the program. Belichick used to wear a Giants headband in those pre-hoodie days.) Going further, Belichick's father, Steve Belichick, coached at Navy when future Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach won the Heisman there, in 1963 -- Bill was actually the ballboy. Staubach went on to become Landry's only Hall of Fame quarterback, delivering 97 wins for Dallas and becoming one of the faces of the league. Pats QB Tom Brady is Canton-bound, having done that and more -- Brady earned his 86th road win Sunday night, an incredible accomplishment in its own right. History is awesome.