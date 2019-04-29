NFL Power Rankings: New Orleans Saints on top after 2019 draft

Those boys in Baltimore knocked the draft out of the park. The first few picks in the GM's first swing at this deal should make waves immediately in the AFC North. First-round receiver Marquise Brown's speed will be untenable for defenses who must hesitate against the league's heaviest RPO offense. Miles Boykin out of Notre Dame (the 93rd overall pick) injects even more speed into an offense that now has it in spades -- and at 6-foot-4, he couldn't be any more opposite than the 5-9 Brown in terms of catch radius. OK, let's go to the Ravens' earlier third-round pick, Jaylon Ferguson. Baltimore simply had to secure pass-rushing help in this draft with the departures of Za'Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs in free agency. Ferguson could have gone in the first round. More on Brown: I think he buckled me into a roller coaster at Magic Mountain a few years ago when he spent a season at College of the Canyons, where he first made a name for himself. And while we're on the name front, "Hollywood" is not this speedster's original nickname. It was "Jet Fuel." Second opinion: That latter nickname is way better.