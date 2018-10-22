Deshaun Watson's bus-riding days are likely over

Put the Watson Cruiser up for auction; it's no longer needed.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he doesn't expect Deshaun Watson to have to take a bus to a game again this season, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Watson took a bus from Houston to Jacksonville for the Texans' Week 7 win over the Jaguars due to a chest injury that made it difficult, if not impossible for him to fly with the team.

Watson took the bus back to Houston after the game and arrived Monday morning.

O'Brien decided to have a little fun with the topic when discussing it Monday (via the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson):

Bill O'Brien on Deshaun Watson being cleared to play, but not able to fly: 'The first thing if you can't fly, let's talk to Deshaun about what he wants to do. You can't fly, but there are modes of transportation. We had choices of Amtrak, rock and roll tour bus, horse and buggy.' â Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 22, 2018

We don't know what kind of bus Watson took, but we'd imagine it was one with a bed and a TV (he said he watched football and slept a lot during the trip). If he's a gamer, perhaps Watson played Madden NFL 19 on it. Or maybe he just slept again.

If you think about it, it's not too bad of a way to travel. It's cozier than a coach seat on an airplane and relaxing, even if it takes longer.

But back to Watson's health. Houston hosts Miami on Thursday night, so it's a quick turnaround for the injured quarterback, but then the Texans will get 10 days before they play the Broncos in Denver. Barring any in-game setbacks, that's a good chunk of time for Watson, leader of the first-place Texans, to continue to heal.