NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 14

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM
NFLShield
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Victor Bolden Jr. placed on practice squad injured reserve list.
  • TE Zach Ertz (calf) is expected to return to practice fully on Thursday, per Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals coach added that Ertz was on a pitch count in the Week 1 loss to Kansas City.
  • OL Rashaad Coward placed on practice squad injured reserve list.


SIGNINGS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle) is not practicing today, coach Sean McDermott said.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR/KR Andre Roberts, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, will be out at about two months, per coach Matt Rhule. 
  • RT Taylor Moton (knee) limited in Wednesday's practice. 
  • DT Marquis Haynes Jr. (hip) did not practice.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • OL Alex Leatherwood i on the non-football injury list due to mononucleosis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Leatherwood will be out the next four games.


SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tee Higgins (concussion) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, coach Zac Taylor said.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • S Justin Simmons (thigh) will "miss some time" for an injury he sustained late in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday. 
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai underwent back surgery this week. Vaitai was placed on injured reserve last week.
  • C Frank Ragnow (groin) is not practicing today, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.


SIGNINGS

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • WR Allen Lazard (ankle) is returning to practice Wednesday, per coach Matt LaFleur. Lazard missed Week 1 due to the injury.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 0-0-1

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game versus Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Allen was unlikely to play
  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable to play after being inactive for Week 1. 
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 0-1-0

SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 1-0-0

SIGNINGS

  • OT Brandon Shell (practice squad), per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 0-1-0

INJURIES

  • S Jordan Whitehead (ankle) is "definitely questionable" for Sunday versus Cleveland, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. 


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 1-0-0

INJURIES

  • LS Tyler Ott (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 1-0-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

