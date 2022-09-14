NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Victor Bolden Jr. placed on practice squad injured reserve list.
- TE Zach Ertz (calf) is expected to return to practice fully on Thursday, per Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals coach added that Ertz was on a pitch count in the Week 1 loss to Kansas City.
- OL Rashaad Coward placed on practice squad injured reserve list.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jeff Cotton Jr. (practice squad)
- WR JaVonta Payton (practice squad)
- OL Koda Martin (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OT Ja'Wuan James (Achilles) placed on injured reserve.
- CB Kyle Fuller (knee) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- CB T.J. Carrie (practice squad)
INJURIES
- DT Ed Oliver (ankle) is not practicing today, coach Sean McDermott said.
SIGNINGS
- DT Prince Emili (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR/KR Andre Roberts, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, will be out at about two months, per coach Matt Rhule.
- RT Taylor Moton (knee) limited in Wednesday's practice.
- DT Marquis Haynes Jr. (hip) did not practice.
INJURIES
- OL Alex Leatherwood i on the non-football injury list due to mononucleosis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Leatherwood will be out the next four games.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Tee Higgins (concussion) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, coach Zac Taylor said.
INJURIES
- S Justin Simmons (thigh) will "miss some time" for an injury he sustained late in Monday night's loss to the Seahawks, coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday.
INJURIES
- OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai underwent back surgery this week. Vaitai was placed on injured reserve last week.
- C Frank Ragnow (groin) is not practicing today, coach Dan Campbell told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- RB Justin Jackson, from the practice squad.
- OT Darrin Paulo (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Allen Lazard (ankle) is returning to practice Wednesday, per coach Matt LaFleur. Lazard missed Week 1 due to the injury.
INJURIES
- WR Alec Pierce is in concussion protocol.
INJURIES
- OG Trey Smith (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday night versus Chargers.
- K Harrison Butker (ankle) has been ruled out.
INJURIES
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Thursday night's game versus Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Allen was unlikely to play.
- CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) is questionable to play after being inactive for Week 1.
SIGNINGS
- OG Oday Aboushi (practice squad)
- OG Jeremiah Kolone
SIGNINGS
- OT Brandon Shell (practice squad), per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
INJURIES
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is not practicing today, coach Brian Daboll said.
- DE Azeez Ojulari (knee) was limited in practice.
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) limited in practice.
- CB Aaron Robinson will miss Sunday's home opener after getting his appendix removed Wednesday.
INJURIES
- S Jordan Whitehead (ankle) is "definitely questionable" for Sunday versus Cleveland, coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- CB Jimmy Moreland (practice squad)
- S Will Parks, from the practice squad.
- P Ty Long (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Diontae Spencer (practice squad)
INJURIES
- LS Tyler Ott (shoulder) placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LS Carson Tinker, from the practice squad.
SIGNINGS
- TE David Wells (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE J.J. Howland (practice squad)