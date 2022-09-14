Around the NFL

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: Everyone 'feels good' about Dak Prescott's surgery

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 12:39 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

If the Cowboys needed a reminder of how fast things move in the NFL, they certainly received one Sunday.

They've also gotten some good news regarding their quarterback, Dak Prescott. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that Prescott is headed for 7-10 days of immediate recovery following surgery on his broken thumb, and the quarterback will not be placed on injured reserve.

"Everyone feels good about the surgery that Dak went through from the medical perspective," McCarthy said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "From my perspective, he had surgery. These next 7-10 days he's in a healing stage. Let's get over that hurdle first."

The loss of Prescott was the latest and greatest blow in what has already been a trying season for the Cowboys. Dallas lost offensive tackle Tyron Smith before the regular season began, was forced to play Sunday without wide receiver Michael Gallup (who is still taking his final steps toward a full return to the field), and are expected to be without a trio of players -- safety Jayron Kearse, defensive end Tarell Basham and guard Connor McGovern -- in Week 2 due to injuries suffered in the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

Sympathy is scarce in this league, though. All 32 teams have to adhere to the same weekly schedule and find a way to assemble the best roster possible to go win games. Dallas will have to do so with Cooper Rush -- and without its franchise quarterback -- against the reigning AFC champion Bengals this weekend.

"It's very disappointing to lose your starting quarterback," McCarthy said, via USA Today's Jori Epstein. "It's extremely disappointing to lose Dak. But the reality is we need to go beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cooper (Rush) has the reins."

Rush will need some help, as will CeeDee Lamb, the unquestioned top target in Dallas' offense. It's a role that's new to Lamb at the NFL level, and he'll have to overcome the additional attention he'll receive from opposing defenses to make an impact greater than the two receptions he recorded for 29 yards in Week 1.

"This is the world CeeDee's living in now," McCarthy said, via the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken. "He's going to get all of the attention. That was apparent Sunday. ... It's part of the challenge that is in front of him."

It seems a significant challenge is in front of every person wearing the Cowboys' star. But as Jerry Jones said earlier Wednesday, he's seen "David slay the giant."

Dallas will be sure to bring its slingshots to AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

