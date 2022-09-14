Around the NFL

Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce's workload moving forward

Published: Sep 14, 2022 at 07:58 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dameon Pierce hype train got off to a slow start in the season opener, with the Houston Texans rookie running back taking a back seat to veteran Rex Burkhead in the season-opening 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

Coach Lovie Smith acknowledged this week he wants to get Pierce more snaps moving forward.

"Some of the other things we did in the game, looking on the offensive side of the football, I understand how many plays Dameon Pierce played," Smith said, via the team's official transcript. "The plan of course was for him to get more. You get into the game and situations make you go a little bit different direction. You learn from those mistakes like that, mistakes of those situations that you look at the day after."

Pierce played just 29% of the Texans' snaps in Week 1, while Burkhead saw 71% of the 70 snaps. Pierce finished with 11 carries for 33 yards and one catch for six. Burkhead garnered 14 carries for 40 yards and five catches for 30.

While it's clear the rookie brings more juice as a runner, the Texans trust Burkhead to provide more stability as a blocker and in the passing game.

"Sometimes though when you look back, you can't defend the amount of reps our starting tailback got in some of those situations," Smith said. "I wish he had gotten more and we're going to work to get him more of those opportunities but a young back, it's some of those things. I wouldn't say that just being a primary ball carrier is holding him back. Those are some things that we're going to work on to make sure that that situation doesn't happen again."

The big key for Pierce to garner more snaps is improving his blitz pickup and blocking moving forward -- an area where most rookie RBs struggle out of the gate. If he develops in that facet, Pierce should see his snaps increase in the coming weeks.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones' message to Cowboys fans who already think season is over: I've seen 'David slay the giant'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't so quick to declare the season a failure. He was asked Tuesday on the Shan and RJ show on 105.3 The Fan about his message to fans who say the season is already over.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Giants RB Saquon Barkley lead Players of the Week

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes' Week 1 stellar performances led the way in the league's first honor roll of the 2022 season as the NFL Players of the Week were announced Wednesday.

news

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon on giving up 35 points to Lions: 'We need to improve quick, and we will'

The Eagles escaped Detroit with a victory in Week 1, but the defensive performance left much to be desired as the Lions zoomed up and down the field in the second half. Can Philly clean it up before Monday night?

news

Khalil Mack not satisfied with three-sack performance in season opener: 'It wasn't good enough'

The Chargers traded for Khalil Mack to pair him with Joey Bosa, hoping the menacing tandem would bamboozle quarterbacks. In the opener, it looked good, with the duo combining for 4.5 sacks and 16 QB pressures.

news

NFL players join forces with top gaming creators for debut of 'Tuesday Night Gaming'

The NFL has teamed up with Enthusiast Gaming to launch a new esports series, "Tuesday Night Gaming," featuring NFL players of the past and present and the most prominent names in gaming.

news

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on controversial 4th-and-5 decision: 'We definitely should've gone for it'

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters he regrets his decision to kick a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation of Monday's dramatic loss the the Seahawks.

news

Colts waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following poor Week 1 performance

The Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Cleveland unveils new 'Brownie the Elf' midfield logo for 2022 home-opener

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed their midfield logo at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2022 season: "Brownie the Elf".

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on placing T.J. Watt on IR: 'At some point we will do what's appropriate'

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced T.J. Watt won't play against the Patriots in Week 2, but the long-term prognosis of his pectoral injury remains unclear.

news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) unlikely to play Thursday vs. Chiefs

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) is unlikely to play on a short week this Thursday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

