News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

Published: Nov 15, 2023 at 10:45 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, the team announced. Watson suffered the injury during the Browns' Week 10 win.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 5-4-0

SUSPENSIONS

  • LB Denzel Perryman is appealing his suspension today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Perryman was suspended for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players. Perryman had his sixth use of helmet foul on Sunday against the Bengals.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) will miss this week and possibly a few more, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
  • WR Parker Washington (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 6-3-0

INJURIES

  • TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday, but currently remains on injured reserve, the team announced.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 4-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 10 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (rib) expected to play Sunday versus Saints

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (rib) is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, while K.J. Osborn has cleared concussion protocol but isn't certain to suit up. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.