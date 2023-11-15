NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (right thumb) is expected to start Week 11 versus the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, the team announced. Watson suffered the injury during the Browns' Week 10 win.
SUSPENSIONS
- LB Denzel Perryman is appealing his suspension today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Perryman was suspended for three games for repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players. Perryman had his sixth use of helmet foul on Sunday against the Bengals.
INJURIES
- WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder) will miss this week and possibly a few more, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
- WR Parker Washington (knee) designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) will return to practice Wednesday, but currently remains on injured reserve, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- S Jaquan Johnson signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- DL C.J. Brewer (from practice squad)