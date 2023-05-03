NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- DB John Reid
SIGNINGS
- CB Rock Ya-Sin is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB Trevor Siemian is signing a one-year deal with the Bengals, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday, per a source. The team later confirmed the news.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- TE Eric Tomlinson, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
SIGNINGS
- LB Oshane Ximines is re-signing on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- WR Randall Cobb has agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) said Wednesday that he should be ready for the start of training camp. Vera-Tucker's second season was cut short in Week 7 after suffering a torn triceps.
SIGNINGS
- QB Brandon Allen is signing with the 49ers, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources.