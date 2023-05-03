Around the NFL

Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

Published: May 03, 2023 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray.

NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that the Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per sources informed of the decision.

Related Links

Allen spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati helping mentor Joe Burrow. A former sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Allen has bounced around, spending time with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2018) and making three starts with the Denver Broncos in 2019 before landing in Cincy, where he started six games over the three seasons.

Allen joins a 49ers roster that is well-stocked at the QB position -- Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold -- but is dealing with injury issues. Purdy's recovery from elbow surgery won't allow him to throw until June, and he might not be ready for the regular season. Lance is also coming off season-ending surgery, but said recently he's fully cleared.

The 30-year-old Allen is likely an offseason arm needed to get through practices and training camp in July. However, he could also provide insurance should the Niners eventually decide to trade Lance this offseason.

Related Content

news

Jets agree to terms with Randall Cobb on one-year deal, reunite former Packers WR with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers got another buddy a job. The Jets agreed to terms Wednesday with veteran receiver Randall Cobb on a one-year contract, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tristan Wirfs moving to LT not completely 'etched in stone yet'

After the Buccaneers didn't select a left tackle during the 2023 NFL Draft, the presumption was that star OT Tristan Wirfs would switch from the right to the left side. GM Jason Licht threw cold water on that move Tuesday.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Hurts, Jackson contracts not a 'blueprint' affecting Justin Herbert negotiations

Within the past 16 days, Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson agreed to new, massive long-term contracts. But despite the general thought being that recent QB contracts are a "blueprint" for other teams' deals, Chargers GM Tom Telesco is not focusing on that while negotiating a possible Justin Herbert deal.

news

Raheem Mostert: HC Mike McDaniel 'apologetic' Dolphins didn't run the ball enough last season

Running back Raheem Mostert said head coach Mike McDaniel apologized to him in exit interviews for the Dolphins not running more in 2022, something Miami will be looking to improve upon this season.

news

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon on tampering call: 'It's a mistake that we made'

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon issued an apology Tuesday for prohibited contact with general manager Monti Ossenfort prior to his hiring that led to the team having to trade third-round picks with the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Jets QB Aaron Rodgers sees similarities between WRs Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams

Having taken to the practice field this week for the first time with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers has hooked up with Garrett Wilson and came away reminded of his former top target, Davante Adams.

news

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Patriots 'definitely have enough' weapons surrounding QB Mac Jones

Heading into the Patriots' 2023 season, who will be supporting QB Mac Jones, and will it be enough? Newly added WR JuJu Smith-Schuster seems to think the Patriots have plenty surrounding Jones to help the team excel this year.

news

Chiefs not expected to exercise fifth-year option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on 2020 first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The former No. 32 overall pick will enter 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract.

news

Bills signing DT Poona Ford to one-year deal

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Bills are signing defensive tackle Poona Ford to a one-year contract.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers, QB Jordan Love agree to terms on one-year extension through 2024

The Packers didn't pick up Jordan Love's fifth-year option. Instead, the sides agreed to a new contract extension to keep the quarterback under contract through 2024.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More