Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

The San Francisco 49ers have added another quarterback to the fray.
NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday that the Niners are signing veteran QB Brandon Allen, per sources informed of the decision.
Allen spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati helping mentor Joe Burrow. A former sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Allen has bounced around, spending time with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2018) and making three starts with the Denver Broncos in 2019 before landing in Cincy, where he started six games over the three seasons.
Allen joins a 49ers roster that is well-stocked at the QB position -- Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold -- but is dealing with injury issues. Purdy's recovery from elbow surgery won't allow him to throw until June, and he might not be ready for the regular season. Lance is also coming off season-ending surgery, but said recently he's fully cleared.
The 30-year-old Allen is likely an offseason arm needed to get through practices and training camp in July. However, he could also provide insurance should the Niners eventually decide to trade Lance this offseason.