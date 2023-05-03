Niners signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen

Allen spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati helping mentor Joe Burrow. A former sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Allen has bounced around, spending time with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-2018) and making three starts with the Denver Broncos in 2019 before landing in Cincy, where he started six games over the three seasons.

Allen joins a 49ers roster that is well-stocked at the QB position -- Brock Purdy, Trey Lance, Sam Darnold -- but is dealing with injury issues. Purdy's recovery from elbow surgery won't allow him to throw until June, and he might not be ready for the regular season. Lance is also coming off season-ending surgery, but said recently he's fully cleared.