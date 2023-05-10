NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- OLB DJ Johnson, 2023 third-round pick, agreed to terms on his rookie deal.
- TE Foster Moreau is signing a three-year, $12 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Arthur Maulet is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.