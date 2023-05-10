Super Bowl-champion Chiefs to visit White House on June 5

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their Super Bowl LVII victory celebration.

The team announced on Wednesday it will visit President Joe Biden at the White House on June 5.

The last time an NFL team visited the White House after a Super Bowl win was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The Los Angeles Rams did not make a visit to the White House in 2022.

When the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in 2020, Kansas City did not make a visit to the White House due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas City has had a busy offseason after hosting the 2023 NFL Draft in April. The Chiefs drafted seven players, including defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round. Earlier this month, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will face off against NBA players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in ‘The Match’ on June 29.