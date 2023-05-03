Around the NFL

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to face off against NBA's Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson in 'The Match'

Published: May 03, 2023
Michael Baca

Star duos from the NFL and NBA's 2022 championship-winning teams are set to square off on the golf course.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will take on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest iteration of Capital One's The Match.

Taking place at The Wynn Las Vegas, the 12-hole showdown will be broadcast live on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 29.

Mahomes and Curry will make their second appearance on The Match, while Kelce and Thompson are set for their televised golf debuts. Mahomes appeared in the event last summer when he teamed up with Bills QB Josh Allen against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in an all-NFL rendition of The Match. Curry joined Hall of Fame QB Peyton Manning in November 2020 to take on golf pro Phil Mickelson and NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Mahomes and Curry will look to avenge their losing debuts on The Match come June 29, but the sharp-shooting signal-caller and guard have recently set the standard of success in their sports.

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LVII MVP following the Chiefs' thrilling win over the Philadelphia Eagles last February. Curry earned the 2022 NBA Finals MVP after the Warriors toppled the Boston Celtics in June of last year. Each having earned two MVPs in their leagues, Mahomes and Curry have led six total teams to the promised land.

Kelce and Thompson have been integral teammates throughout Mahomes and Curry's stellar careers, however.

In just five full seasons together, Mahomes and Kelce have connected 496 times for 6,319 yards and 48 touchdowns, and are one score shy of the all-time QB-TE record held by Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Kelce, an eight-time Pro Bowler, currently sits in the top five of every receiving category for TEs all time with 814 receptions, 10,344 yards and 69 TDs. Kelce, too, earned his second Super Bowl ring with Mahomes in February, connecting on the Chiefs' first TD of Super Bowl LVII.

Thompson has also grown into a Bay Area legend with Curry as a teammate since 2011. Known as the "Splash Brothers," Thompson and Curry have combined for more than 5,600 3-pointers in their careers and have brought San Francisco/Oakland four NBA championships. The duo is currently entrenched with defending their 2022 championship in the NBA Playoffs.

Combining for 27 all-star selections, six championships, four MVPs and each on Hall of Fame trajectories in their respective sports, there are plenty of bragging rights to be had in this foursome.

