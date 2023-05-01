DL Chris Jones extension on Chiefs GM Brett Veach's to-do list: 'We'll get to work and see what we can do' 

"Well, until you get a deal done, I don't know in this league if you're ever confident with anything," Veach said Monday, via team transcript, when asked if he was confident a deal with Jones would be done prior to training camp. "But, I think that's on the list of things to do and you know we get into the offseason and you know you're into combine meetings and then you're into free agency and then you're into the draft and then after the draft let the dust settle and start working on the future and things we can get accomplished in the spring. We'll spend time and obviously we have a great relationship with Chris and his staff. So, we'll get to work and see what we can do."