News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

Published: Mar 13, 2024 at 08:21 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

VISITS

  • OLB Jadeveon Clowney will be visiting with the Panthers this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Hunter Renfrow will be released at the start of the new league year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • WR Brandon Powell is re-signing with the Vikings on a one-year, $2 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • LB Anfernee Jennings has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with a max value of $24 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

