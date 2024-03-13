NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
VISITS
- OLB Jadeveon Clowney will be visiting with the Panthers this week, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Hunter Renfrow will be released at the start of the new league year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR Brandon Powell is re-signing with the Vikings on a one-year, $2 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- LB Anfernee Jennings has agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with a max value of $24 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- RB Saquon Barkley, who agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Eagles on Monday, has $25.5 million fully guaranteed at signing -- including $1.5 million in 2026, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.