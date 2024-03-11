Jacksonville Jaguars signing center Mitch Morse to two-year, $10.5M contract

A 2015 second-round pick by Kansas City, Morse re-unites with Doug Pederson in Jacksonville, the Chiefs offensive coordinator during the center's rookie season.

Morse has been a reliable force for years in Buffalo, earning a Pro Bowl in 2022. One of the better pass-protecting centers in the league, his presence immediately upgrades the blocking in front of Trevor Lawrence. Morse should also help open more holes in a Jags ground game that struggled to find consistent lanes last season.

The Jags entered the offseason knowing they needed to upgrade the center position, where Luke Fortner struggled mightily, including ranking 32nd in run blocking among 32 qualifying centers last season, per Pro Football Focus.