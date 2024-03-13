Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with quarterback Joe Flacco on a one-year deal worth up to $8.7 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.
Flacco, a one-time Super Bowl champion, has thrown for 43,936 yards, 245 touchdowns and 155 interceptions in his career.
Last year, he won the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after leading the Browns to the playoffs with a 4-1 record while throwing for 1,616 yards, 13 TDs and eight picks.
