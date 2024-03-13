Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The Las Vegas remake continues.
The Raiders will release receiver Hunter Renfrow when the new league year opens Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Moving on from Renfrow comes as little surprise as he fell out of the offense last season after Vegas added Jakobi Meyers.
Renfrow was due to count $13.718 million against the salary cap in 2024. Vegas saves $8.21 million on the cap with the release.
The 28-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after a 103-catch, 1,038-yard, 9-TD campaign. Vegas gave Renfrow a two-year, $32 million extension the following offseason. That deal hasn't worked out, with the 5-foot-10 wideout earning 585 total receiving yards combined over the past two years.
The Raiders move forward with Davante Adams, Meyers and speedster Tre Tucker atop the depth chart for new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
The expected releases of Renfrow and Jimmy Garoppolo when free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET represent Vegas' latest moves to right the ship after misfires by the previous administration.
Renfrow will head to a receiver market that hasn't seen much action with many clubs waiting for a deep draft at the position.