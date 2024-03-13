Raiders to release WR Hunter Renfrow 

The 28-year-old earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2021 after a 103-catch, 1,038-yard, 9-TD campaign. Vegas gave Renfrow a two-year, $32 million extension the following offseason. That deal hasn't worked out, with the 5-foot-10 wideout earning 585 total receiving yards combined over the past two years.

The Raiders move forward with Davante Adams, Meyers and speedster Tre Tucker atop the depth chart for new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The expected releases of Renfrow and Jimmy Garoppolo when free agency begins at 4 p.m. ET represent Vegas' latest moves to right the ship after misfires by the previous administration.