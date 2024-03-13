 Skip to main content
Raiders release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after one season

Published: Mar 13, 2024 at 04:29 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo's tumultuous tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has now come to its expected end.

Garoppolo was released Wednesday at the dawn of the new league year, along with fellow quarterback Brian Hoyer, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Feb. 16 that Garoppolo, who also has been suspended by the NFL for two games due to violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, was expected to be released. His departure will save the Raiders $11.2 million on the salary cap.

Signed ahead of the 2023 season, Garoppolo had a rocky start with the Raiders, and the conclusion could be seen coming since interim head coach Antonio Pierce took over and went with then-rookie Aidan O’Connell under center for the remainder of the season.

O'Connell and new signee Gardner Minshew are likely to battle it out for the 2024 QB1 spot, perhaps with a rookie added in the upcoming draft. While it's uncertain how the Raiders' quarterback situation will play out in the upcoming season, it's clear Garoppolo, 32, will be looking for work elsewhere.

After playing his first three seasons with the New England Patriots, Garoppolo moved west to lead the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-2022. He signed with Las Vegas last offseason, rejoining Josh McDaniels, his former offensive coordinator in New England.

Garoppolo's introductory news conference with the Raiders was delayed in a bit of a foreshadowing of the misfortune ahead. Garoppolo needed a waiver added to his contract due to a foot injury that forced surgery after the signing. Once he hit the field, Garoppolo struggled with his performance while also dealing with a concussion and back injury.

As the Raiders move into another era, Garoppolo is left to free agency, hoping to catch on elsewhere as likely a No. 2 or perhaps a bridge QB.

