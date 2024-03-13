Raiders release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after one season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Feb. 16 that Garoppolo, who also has been suspended by the NFL for two games due to violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy, was expected to be released. His departure will save the Raiders $11.2 million on the salary cap.

Signed ahead of the 2023 season, Garoppolo had a rocky start with the Raiders, and the conclusion could be seen coming since interim head coach Antonio Pierce took over and went with then-rookie Aidan O’Connell under center for the remainder of the season.