NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 10

FIRINGS
- The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko after two seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- S Grant Delpit has been designated to return from injured reserve. Delpit missed the last four games of the regular season due to a groin injury.
INJURIES
- LG Tyler Smith (foot) will be limited in practice today, head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.
- CB Stephon Gilmore (shoulder) is making good progress but will not practice today, per McCarthy.
COACHING NEWS
- The Raiders blocked an interview request for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to interview for another DC job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that the Raiders likely want to give the head coach they hire the right to decided on inherited staff members.
INJURIES
- S DeShon Elliott (calf) will not practice today, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters, but added he's hopeful about his availability for Saturday
SIGNINGS
- OLB Melvin Ingram was signed to the active roster off the practice squad.
- LB Malik Reed (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- P Brad Wing (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield confirmed he suffered an ankle injury in Week 18, and added that he's felt better throughout the week and will see how it goes. The Buccaneers play on Monday, giving him an extra day of rest.
INTERVIEWS
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham is scheduled to interview for a high-ranking executive role in Washington today, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby is scheduled to interview for a high-ranking executive role in Washington today, per Rapoport.