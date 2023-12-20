News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

Published: Dec 20, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 6-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Taylor Heinicke is going to be the Falcons' starter for the remainder of the season, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Wednesday. It had been reported the day before that Heinicke would start over Desmond Ridder in Sunday's matchup with the Colts.


SIGNINGS

  • DL Tommy Togiai signed to active roster off of Browns' practice squad.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-12-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 5-9-0

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers is being activated off of injured reserve, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, though the coach reiterated that it is purely so the QB can continue practicing, and he will not play this year.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • OL ﻿Landon Dickerson﻿ is undergoing surgery on his injured thumb, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Dickerson is expected to miss minimal time and is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Garafolo added.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Rakim Jarrett (quad) designated to return from injured reserve.
  • OL Silas Dzansi returned to practice squad from injured reserve.

