NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 20

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Taylor Heinicke is going to be the Falcons' starter for the remainder of the season, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Wednesday. It had been reported the day before that Heinicke would start over Desmond Ridder in Sunday's matchup with the Colts.
SIGNINGS
- DL Tommy Togiai signed to active roster off of Browns' practice squad.
INJURIES
- LB Claudin Cherelus designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence remains in concussion protocol, head coach Doug Pederson told reporters.
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers is being activated off of injured reserve, head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday, though the coach reiterated that it is purely so the QB can continue practicing, and he will not play this year.
INJURIES
- OL Landon Dickerson is undergoing surgery on his injured thumb, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Dickerson is expected to miss minimal time and is not expected to be placed on injured reserve, Garafolo added.
INJURIES
- WR Rakim Jarrett (quad) designated to return from injured reserve.
- OL Silas Dzansi returned to practice squad from injured reserve.