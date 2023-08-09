NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DT Broderick Washington signed a three-year extension with Baltimore, the team announced. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal.
INJURIES
- WR Rashod Bateman (foot) activated off PUP list
INJURIES
- WR Chase Claypool pulled up grabbing his hamstring during one-on-one reps during Wednesday's practice and is now off to the side, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported on Inside Training Camp Live.
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow's timeline for return from his calf strain remains "several weeks" from when he initially suffered the injury, which was July 28, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday.
INJURIES
- RB Jerome Ford is week to week with a hamstring injury, per coach Kevin Stefanski.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Deshaun Watson said he will start Cleveland's preseason game against the Commanders on Friday.
INJURIES
- OT Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain in practice on Tuesday and is expected to be out a few weeks, per head coach Sean Payton.
SIGNINGS
- OT Matt Kaskey
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Nic Melsop
INJURIES
- WR Braylon Sanders didn't suffer structural damage to his lower body after Tuesday's injury, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. Sanders should be back at practice next week.
- WR Jaylen Waddle exited Wednesday's practice early and walked into the locker room under his own power, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Waddle was holding his side after making a catch during team drills.
INJURIES
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder; PUP list) will be ready for Week 1, according to head coach Robert Saleh. "No question,” Saleh said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.
- DE Carl Lawson (back) won't be practicing Wednesday, per Saleh.
- CB Sauce Gardner has a quad injury and isn't practicing today, per Saleh.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kenny Pickett will start Friday in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Baker Mayfield will start Friday in Tampa Bay's preseason opener against Pittsburgh, coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters.
- QB Kyle Trask will start the Buccaneers' second preseason game against the Jets, Bowles added.