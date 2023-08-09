NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 9

Around the NFL

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • DT Broderick Washington signed a three-year extension with Baltimore, the team announced. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal.


INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • WR Chase Claypool pulled up grabbing his hamstring during one-on-one reps during Wednesday's practice and is now off to the side, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported on Inside Training Camp Live
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow's timeline for return from his calf strain remains "several weeks" from when he initially suffered the injury, which was July 28, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Wednesday.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

INJURIES

  • RB Jerome Ford is week to week with a hamstring injury, per coach Kevin Stefanski.


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Deshaun Watson said he will start Cleveland's preseason game against the Commanders on Friday.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • OT Mike McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain in practice on Tuesday and is expected to be out a few weeks, per head coach Sean Payton.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • WR Braylon Sanders didn't suffer structural damage to his lower body after Tuesday's injury, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. Sanders should be back at practice next week.
  • WR Jaylen Waddle exited Wednesday's practice early and walked into the locker room under his own power, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Waddle was holding his side after making a catch during team drills.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder; PUP list) will be ready for Week 1, according to head coach Robert Saleh. "No question,” Saleh said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.
  • DE Carl Lawson (back) won't be practicing Wednesday, per Saleh.
  • CB Sauce Gardner has a quad injury and isn't practicing today, per Saleh. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Kenny Pickett will start Friday in Pittsburgh's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Baker Mayfield will start Friday in Tampa Bay's preseason opener against Pittsburgh, coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters.
  • QB Kyle Trask will start the Buccaneers' second preseason game against the Jets, Bowles added.

