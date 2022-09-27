NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 27

Around the NFL

Buffalo Bills
TRY OUTS

  • CB Xavier Rhodes is visiting on Tuesday free-agent workout, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The Bills take a look at the veteran after losing a handful of CBs this season due to injury. 

Carolina Panthers
SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
ROSTER CUTS

Detroit Lions
INJURIES

New England Patriots
INJURIES

  • QB Mac Jones will be seeking a second opinion on his high ankle sprain with foot and ankle specialist Dr. Martin O'Malley of NYHSS, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. Dr. O'Malley, who is the NBA's Brooklyn Nets' team doctor, performed Chargers CB J.C. Jackson's recent ankle surgery and operated on Kevin Durant's Achilles tear in 2019, per Giardi.
New York Giants
INJURIES

  • WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL vs. the Cowboys and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
Pittsburgh Steelers
INJURIES

news

Tom Brady: Bucs practicing in Miami due to Hurricane Ian is no excuse when preparing for Chiefs

Bucs QB Tom Brady won't allow the Bucs to use the jostled schedule as a reason to be ill-prepared to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night.

news

Mike McCarthy on backup QB Cooper Rush leading Cowboys to back-to-back wins: 'He doesn't get rattled'

The Cowboys have won two straight games with QB Cooper Rush, who has helped keep the team afloat in the early portion of the 2022 season following Dak Precott's thumb injury.

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay 'beating myself up' over fourth-quarter drop vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Kenny Golladay, who is the subject of trade rumors in New York, dropped a big third-down pass in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Cowboys.

news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) not expected to have long-term injury after encouraging test results

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning that St. Brown underwent tests Monday on the ankle injury, and the results were encouraging overall, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Giants O-line takes blame for rough night vs. Cowboys: 'This loss is on us up front'

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was under duress all night in New York's first loss of the season, and his offensive line took the blame for the defeat following the game.

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb atones for drop with game-changing one-handed TD catch

Up until his catch-of-the-year candidate, CeeDee Lamb's night had been lamented by early drops, but his 1-yard grab changed all that and propelled the Cowboys to a 23-16 win over the Giants on "Monday Night Football."

news

Demarcus Lawrence leads Cowboys with three-sack night: 'Energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it'

Two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence matched his career high with three sacks to key an overwhelming Dallas pass rush that battered New York quarterback Daniel Jones in the Cowboys' 23-16 victory.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.

news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

