NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 27

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRY OUTS
- CB Xavier Rhodes is visiting on Tuesday free-agent workout, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The Bills take a look at the veteran after losing a handful of CBs this season due to injury.
SIGNINGS
- DT Daviyon Nixon, from practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- OG Desmond Noel (injured)
INJURIES
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) underwent tests Monday and his injury is not expected to be long-term after receiving encouraging results, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- QB Mac Jones will be seeking a second opinion on his high ankle sprain with foot and ankle specialist Dr. Martin O'Malley of NYHSS, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. Dr. O'Malley, who is the NBA's Brooklyn Nets' team doctor, performed Chargers CB J.C. Jackson's recent ankle surgery and operated on Kevin Durant's Achilles tear in 2019, per Giardi.
INJURIES
- WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL vs. the Cowboys and will miss the rest of the season, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
INJURIES
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the league's concussion protocol, per head coach Mike Tomlin.