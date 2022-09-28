Around the NFL

Former Vikings, Colts CB Xavier Rhodes signing with Bills 

Published: Sep 27, 2022 at 10:16 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With a defensive backfield depleted by injuries, the Buffalo Bills have elicited some help in the form of a three-time former Pro Bowler.

The Bills are signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.

Rhodes, who had a visit with the Bills earlier Tuesday, played the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who he had three Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod with.

Buffalo recently lost safety Micah Hyde for the season and is dealing with injuries to cornerbacks Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford.

The 32-year-old Rhodes, a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2013, started 13 games for the Colts in 2021.

With his experience and resume, Rhodes will aim to keep the Super Bowl contenders afloat as they hope to get a host of corners back to full strength.

